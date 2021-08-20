Watford will approach away matches in the same way as home games – Xisco Munoz

Xisco Munoz says Watford’s mentality will not change whether they are at home or away ahead of Saturday’s trip to Brighton.

The Hornets marked their Premier League return last weekend with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Aston Villa at Vicarage Road.

Next up for Watford is a trip to the Amex Stadium, where they will take on a Brighton team backed by a full house, which has not been the case for any of Xisco’s away matches since taking over at the club in December, with games largely behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “It is true we need to prepare for this situation away. We need to know what is coming up and we are away, but we play with the same character.

“The team show everyone how they play with character, the team know what is important and all the situations are important. What is important for us is to help our players and we were very good in all the situations against Aston Villa.

“After we will see if we win or lose the game but the most important is to continue with this attitude. If we play with this attitude, sure we will have the chance to win more games and it doesn’t matter if we play away or at home.

“It is more comfortable when we play at home because we play with our people and I am sure they help us, but it is the moment to have a good mentality. When we play away, we must play with the same passion and the same ambition.”

Watford have good memories of visiting Brighton, securing promotion from the Sky Bet Championship in 2015 with a 2-0 win over the Seagulls.

Yet during three trips to the south coast club since, the Hornets have lost once and drawn on two occasions, but Xisco is eager to change that.

“One thing more to try to change the history,” the 40-year-old said with a smile.

“We know it is an important game and the focus of the game, but also it is important to enjoy these situations.

“I am sure we try to give our best to win our first (away) game. For me it is a special game, my first away in the Premier League, and this is important.”

The former Valencia winger was plucked from obscurity in December to replace Vladimir Ivic with only a short but successful stint at Dinamo Tbilisi on his managerial CV, but he is relishing life in England’s top flight.

He added: “I am 100 per cent in the Premier League. I think everyone knows about the level of the Premier League, it is the best in the world.

“You have the best players in the Premier League. We know and I think everyone connected to Watford – the players, the supporters – we missed the Premier League, but we are back. We know what an amazing challenge it is and I know exactly what is the level.”

Josh King could make his debut on Saturday after recovering from a minor groin strain.