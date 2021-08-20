Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Bournemouth snap up former England defender Gary Cahill

By Press Association
August 20 2021, 9.32am
Gary Cahill left Crystal Palace at the end of last season on a free transfer (Scott Heppell/PA)
Former England and Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has joined Bournemouth on a one-year deal.

The 35-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Crystal Palace at the end of last season and will step into the Championship for the 2021/22 campaign.

Cahill will bring experience to Scott Parker’s young squad at the Vitality Stadium, with a CV that included 61 England caps, two Premier League titles and a Champions League winner’s medal.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said on the club’s official website: “We are delighted to have secured the services of one of the finest defenders to have played in the Premier League.

“Gary has a wealth of experience and knowledge which can only benefit our squad, especially the younger members who have been performing so admirably for us this season.

“A player of his stature and standing in the game was always going to be coveted once he had left Crystal Palace following the expiry of his contract in the summer.

“The fact he has chosen to sign for us speaks volumes for our club, our new management team under Scott Parker and the ambition we have going forward.

“We believe this signing is a real coup and a huge statement of intent from the club and everybody at Vitality Stadium is looking forward immensely to working with Gary.”

