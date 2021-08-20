Bournemouth snap up former England defender Gary Cahill

Former England and Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has joined Bournemouth on a one-year deal.

The 35-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Crystal Palace at the end of last season and will step into the Championship for the 2021/22 campaign.

Cahill will bring experience to Scott Parker’s young squad at the Vitality Stadium, with a CV that included 61 England caps, two Premier League titles and a Champions League winner’s medal.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said on the club’s official website: “We are delighted to have secured the services of one of the finest defenders to have played in the Premier League.

“Gary has a wealth of experience and knowledge which can only benefit our squad, especially the younger members who have been performing so admirably for us this season.

“A player of his stature and standing in the game was always going to be coveted once he had left Crystal Palace following the expiry of his contract in the summer.

“The fact he has chosen to sign for us speaks volumes for our club, our new management team under Scott Parker and the ambition we have going forward.

“We believe this signing is a real coup and a huge statement of intent from the club and everybody at Vitality Stadium is looking forward immensely to working with Gary.”