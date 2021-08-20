Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Aaron Connolly returns for Brighton against Watford

By Press Association
August 20 2021, 10.02am
Aaron Connolly is back for Brighton (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Aaron Connolly will be back in contention for Brighton’s Premier League clash with Watford on Saturday.

The Republic of Ireland striker missed last weekend’s 2-1 win at Burnley due to “personal reasons”, but boss Graham Potter has revealed those concerns have been resolved.

Forward Danny Welbeck and full-back Tariq Lamptey remain sidelined with hamstring problems. Defender Joel Veltman will miss out due to self-isolation.

Josh King could be in line for his Watford debut after recovering from the minor groin injury which ruled him out of last weekend’s 3-2 win over Aston Villa.

Defender Kiko Femenia is also available after building up his fitness, but midfielder Juraj Kucka is expected to miss out with a thigh injury.

New signing Ozan Tufan is not ready. Striker Joao Pedro (knee) and Nathaniel Chalobah (illness) will again be unavailable while fellow midfielder Will Hughes is training away from the first team as negotiations over his future continue.

Provision Brighton squad: Sanchez, Webster, Duffy, Dunk, Gross, Alzate, March, Mwepu, Bissouma, Trossard, Maupay, Steele, Karbownik, MacAllister, Lallana, Moder, Zeqiri, Andone, Caicedo, Richards, Connolly.

Provisional Watford squad: Foster, Bachmann, Elliot, Femenia, Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Kabasele, Sierralta, Navarro, Masina, Rose, Etebo, Louza, Cleverley, Gosling, Quina, Sema, Success, Sarr, King, Deeney, Gray, Fletcher, Dennis, Hernandez.

