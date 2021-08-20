Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Harrogate return to action against Barrow after coronavirus outbreak

By Press Association
August 20 2021, 10.57am
Harrogate return to action this weekend (Danny Lawson/PA)
Harrogate return to action this weekend (Danny Lawson/PA)

Harrogate could be missing a couple of players who tested positive for coronavirus as they return to action against Barrow in League Two.

Town had five unnamed players return positive tests while five more had to self-isolate due to being close contacts, which led to three games being postponed.

Manager Simon Weaver said “one or two” of the players who tested positive could be OK to start on Saturday.

But the Town boss will leave it until after the club’s final training session before deciding who is fit enough to feature.

Dimitri Sea will not feature for Barrow as he continues to follow concussion protocols.

The forward was substituted in the late stages of the Hartlepool game last weekend after coming off the bench to score the winning goal.

Jamie Devitt and Matt Platt are also out of action as they recover from their respective thigh and back injuries.

Midfielder Mike Jones is sidelined as he recovers from surgery on his Achilles.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier