Hannah Cockroft and Aled Davies named athletics captains for ParalympicsGB

By Press Association
August 20 2021, 11.08am Updated: August 20 2021, 5.24pm
Hannah Cockroft is a co-captain of the ParalympicsGB athletics team with Aled Davies (Martin Rickett/PA)
Hannah Cockroft and Aled Davies will co-captain the ParalympicsGB athletics team at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The pair have been selected by their team-mates for the athletics programme, which gets under way next week in Japan.

Cockroft will be competing in the women’s T34 100 metres and 200m, while Davies is defending his men’s F63 shot title which he won in Rio five years ago.

Cockroft said: “It’s a massive honour to be named team captain alongside Aled for the 2020 Paralympic athletics team, especially as it’s a title now chosen by our team-mates.

“Knowing they see me in a leading position is a massive privilege and I can’t thank them all enough. I cannot wait to lead this incredible team out into my third Paralympic Games.

“We have a strong combination of experience and fresh faces in this team and even here in the holding camp, the dynamic is the most supportive and friendly team I have ever been a part of.

“I can’t wait until we can show the world what we have all been working so hard on over the last five years and most importantly and impressively, the last 18 months. I know we are the strongest we have been in a long time.”

Davies added: “It’s an absolute honour to be selected as captain, especially by my team-mates.

“Over the last year I’ve been so inspired by how everyone has adapted, evolved and overcome so many obstacles. This team is the greatest para athletics team in the world, we’re feared and envied, so my message to them is to embrace it, enjoy it and do yourself proud.”

