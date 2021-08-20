Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Conor Gallagher set to make his Crystal Palace debut against Brentford

By Press Association
August 20 2021, 2.02pm
Conor Gallagher is in line to make his competitive debut for Crystal Palace (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Conor Gallagher is in line to make his competitive debut for Crystal Palace (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Conor Gallagher is set to make his competitive debut for Crystal Palace on Saturday when Premier League new boys Brentford visit Selhurst Park.

The Chelsea loanee was ineligible to face his parent club last weekend but will be welcomed into the squad by manager Patrick Vieira following their 3-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

James Tomkins is also available after recovering from a knock but Nathan Ferguson (Achilles), captain Luka Milivojevic (personal reasons), Michael Olise (back) and Ebere Eze (Achilles) remain absent.

Brentford have no fresh injury concerns following a 2-0 home win over Arsenal in the club’s first Premier League match.

Denmark midfielder Mathias Jensen has resumed training after recovering from a deep wound in his foot suffered during the Euro 2020 semi-final defeat by England, but is not yet in contention.

DR Congo international Yoane Wissa could be in line for his debut after being on the bench against Arsenal, and winger Tariqe Fosu is closing in on a return from an unspecified knock, but midfielder Josh Dasilva (hip) remains unavailable.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Kouyate, Guehi, Mitchell, Riedewald, McArthur, Schlupp, Ayew, Benteke, Zaha, Butland, Clyne, Tomkins, Andersen, Kelly, Gallagher, Banks, Rak-Sakyi, Mateta, Street, Matthews, Hannam, Wells-Morrison, Boateng.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Norgaard, Onyeka, Mbeumo, Janelt, Canos, Toney, Gunnarsson, Goode, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Dervisoglu, Bidstrup, Sorensen, Roerslev, Fosu.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier