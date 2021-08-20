Matt Smith and Charlie Seaman in contention for Doncaster returns

Matt Smith and Charlie Seaman could return for Doncaster’s Sky Bet League One tie against Portsmouth at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Both players will be assessed ahead of the fixture as Smith tested positive for Covid-19 last week with Seaman identified as a close contact with both players isolating for 10 days and away from first-team training.

Jon Taylor, Jordy Hiwula and Fejiri Okenabirhie are still absent heading into Saturday through long-term injury concerns.

Ben Close is expected to start against his former club.

Clark Robertson (ankle) and Marcus Harness (quad) are doubtful for Pompey.

The pair were substituted at half time in their midweek win over Shrewsbury after they suffered impact injuries and have been receiving treatment to reduce inflammation.

Paul Downing and Louis Thompson will be available for selection for the first time this season.

Jayden Reid (knee) and Liam Vincent (shin) remain sidelined for the trip.