Friday, August 20th 2021
Sunderland without captain Corry Evans again for AFC Wimbledon visit

By Press Association
August 20 2021, 3.42pm
Corry Evans is out with a hamstring injury (Liam McBurney/PA)


Sunderland will again be without captain Corry Evans for the visit of AFC Wimbledon.

The midfielder missed the midweek defeat to Burton and is set to be out of action for up to a fortnight with a hamstring injury.

Ollie Younger will also be rested due to a hamstring niggle while fellow defender Arbenit Xhemajli remains a long-term absentee.

Alex Pritchard will hope for more minutes as he builds towards full fitness while Frederik Alves could make his first appearance for the Black Cats since joining on loan for the season from West Ham.

Wimbledon assistant head coach Rob Tuvey has revealed the Dons have a fully fit side to choose from for the game at the Stadium of Light.

Tuvey told the club website: “We’re all fit and well again, it’s credit to the medical and sports science staff as well.

“The work that they have done to make sure that all the way through pre-season that not only are we robust and resilient, but we look fit as well now.”

Wimbledon could shuffle their line-up again for the Sunderland game after fielding a young side for the midweek draw with Gillingham.

