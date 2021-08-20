Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Life’s a beach for Adam Lallana under Brighton boss Graham Potter

By Press Association
August 20 2021, 4.02pm
Adam Lallana, pictured, has praised Brighton boss Graham Potter (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Adam Lallana believes Graham Potter’s “different philosophy” could help extend his career.

The 33-year-old midfielder has hailed Brighton boss Potter’s attitude towards wellbeing as crucial to the Seagulls’ Premier League chances this term.

Lallana revealed Potter hands Brighton players the odd day off to keep them fresh, with the ex-Liverpool and Southampton star impressed with the benefits.

“The schedule can be quite demanding at times, but the manager’s great here, he puts freshness quite high up on his priority list,” said Lallana.

“So he does give days off and it’s a different philosophy that I wasn’t used to but I feel like I’m adapting to it and getting used to it.

“I actually feel like it’s benefiting my family life and I feel like longevity-wise, it will help me play longer.

“It’s a lot less intense than what I was used to at Liverpool, put it that way. That’s not a good thing, that’s not a bad thing, it’s just different.

“It’s different pressures when you play for a club like Liverpool and it’s been nice stepping out of that bubble and into Brighton’s world.”

Brighton kicked off their new campaign in style with a battling 2-1 win at Burnley, and will host Watford at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Lallana believes he has now firmly settled into life back on the south coast, having made the switch from Liverpool last term.

Admitting he still takes advantage of swimming in the sea to keep body and mind sharp, Lallana conceded he is happy to be back on familiar turf.

“The first season’s always funny in terms of settling into a new club, I felt it took me three, four months to settle,” Lallana told Brighton’s official club website.

“But on the whole I was kind of ready for another challenge after Liverpool, and Brighton just fit the bill and I have zero regrets.

“The lads have welcomed me, and I took a little bit of time to settle, I didn’t know anyone at the club, it was a proper fresh start.

“I’ve been very lucky to have been at three very good, very well-run clubs, and it’s obviously a bonus to be back by the seaside.

“I grew up on the beach in Bournemouth, very lucky to have proper beaches

“I’m always going down for sea dips, even in the winter, I quite like going down there and testing my resilience and going for cold soaks in the sea.

“All my family still live in Bournemouth, so I work it between the two.

“We did miss the beach up in Liverpool, but we’re very, very lucky to have it on our doorstep.”

