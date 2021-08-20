Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021
Ash Hunter and Matty Willock missing for Salford

By Press Association
August 20 2021, 4.10pm
Tyreik Wright could make his home debut for Salford (Yui Mok/PA)
Tyreik Wright could make his home debut for Salford (Yui Mok/PA)

Salford will be without Ash Hunter and Matty Willock for the Sky Bet League Two visit of Swindon.

Hunter and Willock will not feature as they are both isolating as a precaution after feeling unwell earlier in the week.

Tyreik Wright is set to make his home debut for the Ammies after impressing off the bench at Crawley.

Salford boss Gary Bowyer told the club website: “He’s going to be a positive impact, looking frightening going forward, and we’re excited with what he’ll bring going into the rest of the season.”

Kaine Kesler-Hayden returns for Swindon after completing a one-match suspension.

New signing Jayden Mitchell-Lawson will miss out as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

Defender Mathieu Baudry and midfielder Jordan Lyden are also unavailable as they continue recoveries of their own but Town head coach Ben Garner revealed they are both close to a return.

Garner has no other problems to deal with.

