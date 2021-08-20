Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
No worries for Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl ahead of Manchester United game

By Press Association
August 20 2021, 4.12pm
Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side host Manchester United on Sunday (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Southampton have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Sunday’s visit of Manchester United.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has a near fully-fit squad but will not be able to call on the services of midfielder Will Smallbone (knee).

Defensive duo Romain Perraud and Tino Livramento are in line to make their home debuts while Chelsea loanee Armando Broja is yet to make his bow.

New signing Raphael Varane is pushing to make his Manchester United debut at St Mary’s but goalkeeper Dean Henderson is still building fitness after contracting coronavirus.

The 28-year-old defender was not signed in time to play against Leeds last weekend but has impressed since arriving, while striker Edinson Cavani has also been training after returning from an extended summer break.

Winger Jadon Sancho is pushing for his first start, midfielder Jesse Lingard is available after a recent positive Covid-19 test, but forward Marcus Rashford and left-back Alex Telles remain out. Winger Amad Diallo and defender Eric Bailly are back from the Olympics.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Salisu, Bednarek, Perraud, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, S Armstrong, Diallo, A Armstrong, Forster, Stephens, Djenepo, Tella, Ferry, Obafemi, Walcott, Livramento, Broja.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Heaton, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Bailly, Varane, Shaw, Williams, Matic, Fred, McTominay, Van De Beek, Pogba, Fernandes, Mata, Lingard, James, Sancho, Diallo, Martial, Greenwood, Cavani.

