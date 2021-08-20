Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021
Fabinho missing for Liverpool’s clash with Burnley

By Press Association
August 20 2021, 4.28pm
Fabinho will not feature against Burnley (Paul Ellis/PA)
Liverpool are without Fabinho for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off against Burnley following the death of his father.

Fellow midfielders Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara could both be in contention for their first appearances of the season following their exploits at Euro 2020.

Midfielder Curtis Jones could also return to the squad after concussion, but left-back Andy Robertson is still working his way back from ankle ligament damage.

Burnley will have an unchanged squad for the trip to Anfield.

Midfielder Dale Stephens and defender Kevin Long both missed the opening-day defeat to Brighton and they will remain absent as they continue their recoveries following surgery.

Phil Bardsley is fit again after his hernia operation and the full-back will hope to play, having been a substitute last weekend.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Jota, Firmino, Mane, Elliott, Minamino, Konate, Kelleher, Jones, Gomez, Woodburn, Origi.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hennessey, Norris, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Thomas, Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, McNeil, Westwood, Wood, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra, Richardson.

