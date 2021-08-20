Ross County new boy Joseph Hungbo available to face Rangers

Ross County new boy Joseph Hungbo is available for the visit of Rangers in the cinch Premiership on Sunday.

The 21-year-old winger joined on a season-long loan from Watford to become County’s 10th summer signing.

Jake Vokins remains out with a broken foot as Malky Mackay’s side look for their first league win of the season.

Glen Kamara and Kemar Roofe return to the Gers squad for the trip to Dingwall.

Both were suspended for the Europa League play-off first leg win over Alashkert at Ibrox on Thursday night.

Fashion Sakala remains sidelined with a groin niggle while long-term absentees Ryan Jack and Nnamdi Ofoborh are still out.