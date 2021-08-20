Kalvin Phillips in contention to start for Leeds against Everton

Kalvin Phillips could make his first appearance of the season for Leeds in their home game against Everton.

The England midfielder was an unused substitute in Leeds’ 5-1 opening-day defeat at Manchester United but is edging closer to full match fitness after his short summer break.

Defender Diego Llorente is hoping to return to contention next week after missing out at Old Trafford due to a muscle strain. Left-back Junior Firpo, a £13.5million summer signing from Barcelona, is aiming to make his full Premier League debut.

James Rodriguez will be absent again for Everton, but Moise Kean can be called upon.

The Toffees had a number of players unavailable going into last Saturday’s 3-1 win over Southampton, with boss Rafael Benitez having said prior to it that five, including Rodriguez, would miss out as they were isolating. The Spaniard has since reported that of those who were not involved in that matchday squad, only Kean is available this time around.

Ben Godfrey, Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Gylfi Sigurdsson were the others not in the squad for the Southampton game. Goalkeeper Andy Lonergan has joined on a deal until the end of the season.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Cooper, Dallas, Ayling, Struijk, Koch, Klich, Phillips, Rodrigo, Bamford, Harrison, Raphinha, Firpo, Costa, Roberts, Klaesson, Summerville, Forshaw, Shackleton, Greenwood.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan, Kenny, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Mina, Coleman, Branthwaite, Allan, Doucoure, Davies, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Gray, Townsend, Iwobi, Kean, Gordon, Broadhead.