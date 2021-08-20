Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Kalvin Phillips in contention to start for Leeds against Everton

By Press Association
August 20 2021, 4.58pm
Kalvin Phillips is hoping to make his first appearance of the season (Jon Super/PA)
Kalvin Phillips is hoping to make his first appearance of the season (Jon Super/PA)

Kalvin Phillips could make his first appearance of the season for Leeds in their home game against Everton.

The England midfielder was an unused substitute in Leeds’ 5-1 opening-day defeat at Manchester United but is edging closer to full match fitness after his short summer break.

Defender Diego Llorente is hoping to return to contention next week after missing out at Old Trafford due to a muscle strain. Left-back Junior Firpo, a £13.5million summer signing from Barcelona, is aiming to make his full Premier League debut.

James Rodriguez will be absent again for Everton, but Moise Kean can be called upon.

The Toffees had a number of players unavailable going into last Saturday’s 3-1 win over Southampton, with boss Rafael Benitez having said prior to it that five, including Rodriguez, would miss out as they were isolating. The Spaniard has since reported that of those who were not involved in that matchday squad, only Kean is available this time around.

Ben Godfrey, Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Gylfi Sigurdsson were the others not in the squad for the Southampton game. Goalkeeper Andy Lonergan has joined on a deal until the end of the season.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Cooper, Dallas, Ayling, Struijk, Koch, Klich, Phillips, Rodrigo, Bamford, Harrison, Raphinha, Firpo, Costa, Roberts, Klaesson, Summerville, Forshaw, Shackleton, Greenwood.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan, Kenny, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Mina, Coleman, Branthwaite, Allan, Doucoure, Davies, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Gray, Townsend, Iwobi, Kean, Gordon, Broadhead.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier