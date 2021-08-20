Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 21st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Callum Davidson urges St Johnstone to reproduce midweek work-rate

By Press Association
August 20 2021, 5.16pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson (Steve Welsh/PA)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson (Steve Welsh/PA)

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has told his players they need to produce the same work-rate as they showed in Austria when they take on Dundee United.

Saints are in the midst of one of their biggest challenges with a place in the Europa Conference League at stake in Perth next Saturday after securing a well-deserved 1-1 draw in LASK on Thursday night.

The money on offer for guaranteeing at least six more European games could set the club up for years but Davidson and coaches Steven MacLean and Alex Cleland now have to make sure the players are focused on the Tayside derby.

Saints have opened the cinch Premiership campaign with two draws and Davidson wants his players to take their European form into the domestic competition.

“First and foremost, league football is so important,” he said. “I have to make sure I get the players’ minds away from the game on Thursday, make sure we know where we are for Sunday. It’s a really tough game.

“We need to refocus, recover and prepare properly for Sunday.

“Myself, Alex and Macca will go through all the footage, watch all their games and see what we need to do and make sure when we perform on Sunday, it has to be the same energy levels.

“We can’t really play any other way. We have to play with that enthusiasm and energy because that’s what gets us results. So we have to be fully focused on that game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]