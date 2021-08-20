Defender Michael Smith wants to see Hearts bounce back against Aberdeen

Hearts defender Michael Smith feels it is imperative for them to bounce back from their Celtic Park disappointment and show they can compete with Aberdeen.

Robbie Neilson’s side saw their 100 per cent record this season come to an end in their seventh match as they went down 3-2 in the Premier Sports Cup at Parkhead.

The score line flattered Hearts to an extent and Smith wants to get the performance out of their system when the Dons visit Tynecastle in the cinch Premiership on Sunday.

Hearts are looking to make their mark after a season out of the top flight and know they will have to get results against the likes of Aberdeen if they are to achieve their aims.

Smith said: “It’s massive for us this week. We have started the league well and went into the cup game on Sunday against Celtic high and we were below par there.

“So this week it’s about a reaction from us. Aberdeen have been up the top end of the table for however many years now and we are looking to compete against teams like that. So it’s a huge game for both of us.

“Games against Aberdeen are always a bit fiery and we have got to go out and embrace that and, with a packed Tynecastle, we will hopefully put on a show for the fans and come out with the victory.”