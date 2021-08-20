Sport Ryan Christie available for Celtic ahead of St Mirren clash By Press Association August 20 2021, 5.36pm Ryan Christie is back for Celtic (Jeff Holmes/PA) Ryan Christie will return for Celtic when they host St Mirren in the cinch Premiership. Mikey Johnston (hamstring) is set to return after the international break while Karamoko Dembele (ankle) is a longer-term absentee. Christopher Jullien is still working his way back from a serious knee injury. St Mirren striker Eamonn Brophy and defender Charles Dunne will be assessed after both players picked up knocks in last week’s Premier Sports Cup game at Livingston. Forward Kristian Dennis completes a two-match suspension. Buddies boss Jim Goodwin will be absent after testing positive for Covid-19. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Richard Tait believes St Mirren are in a good place Robbie Neilson airs his frustration despite success at St Mirren Robbie Neilson praises defence as in-form Hearts go top with Saints win Hearts go top of Premiership with St Mirren win