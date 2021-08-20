Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 21st 2021 Show Links
Sport

James McPake has renewed spirit after Dundee bounced back from heavy defeat

By Press Association
August 20 2021, 5.57pm
Dundee manager James McPake happy with response to Celtic thrashing (Jane Barlow/PA)
Dundee manager James McPake happy with response to Celtic thrashing (Jane Barlow/PA)

James McPake is pleased Dundee go into Sunday’s cinch Premiership game against Hibernian with renewed spirit after recovering from the “shock” of Celtic Park.

The Premiership new boys were thrashed 6-0 by the rejuvenated Hoops at Parkhead in their second league game of the season.

However, Dundee responded by knocking Motherwell out of the Premier Sports Cup with a 1-0 win at Dens Park last week and are preparing to excite the Dees fans again when they host Hibs.

Boss McPake said: “The Celtic game gave us a shock.

“It was our third defeat in 19, we now have three defeats in 20. It is something we are proud of.

“I know it is different opposition but it is still a record to be proud of.

“We want to make that three defeats in 21 come Sunday. It is a group that is used to winning.

“We beat Motherwell and came in and got on with our job of preparing to face Hibs which is going to be a really tough game against a really good side.

“But I was really proud of the players last week in the way they dictated that game, I think there was 17 or 18 corners, we scored off our 15th.

“What does that show? It shows that we are attacking teams, playing in their half and having a go, which you need to do at home, regardless of who you are playing against.

“It was a really good and convincing performance but that was a cup game and it is back to league business.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier