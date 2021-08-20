Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dundee defender Jordan Marshall suspended for Hibs clash

By Press Association
August 20 2021, 6.02pm
Dundee’s Jordan Marshall (left) (Jane Barlow/PA)
Defender Jordan Marshall is suspended for Dundee’s cinch Premiership game against Hibernian at Dens Park on Sunday after being sent off in the last league game at Celtic Park.

Midfielder Max Anderson returns from a ban while striker Cillian Sheridan will have a late fitness test following a groin injury.

Defender Cammy Kerr is likely to return next week from a knee injury.

Hibs could have James Scott in their squad with the former Motherwell forward tipped to complete a loan move from Hull.

Defender Paul Hanlon could return after a bout of concussion.

Christian Doidge (Achilles), Melker Hallberg (knee), Chris Cadden (thigh) and Sean Mackie (foot) remain on the sidelines.

