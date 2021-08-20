Dundee defender Jordan Marshall suspended for Hibs clash

Defender Jordan Marshall is suspended for Dundee’s cinch Premiership game against Hibernian at Dens Park on Sunday after being sent off in the last league game at Celtic Park.

Midfielder Max Anderson returns from a ban while striker Cillian Sheridan will have a late fitness test following a groin injury.

Defender Cammy Kerr is likely to return next week from a knee injury.

Hibs could have James Scott in their squad with the former Motherwell forward tipped to complete a loan move from Hull.

Defender Paul Hanlon could return after a bout of concussion.

Christian Doidge (Achilles), Melker Hallberg (knee), Chris Cadden (thigh) and Sean Mackie (foot) remain on the sidelines.