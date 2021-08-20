Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Motherwell clash comes too soon for Livingston quartet

By Press Association
August 20 2021, 6.12pm
David Martindale’s injury problems are easing (Jane Barlow/PA)
Livingston manager David Martindale has a couple of players back in training but Saturday’s visit of Motherwell might come too soon.

Tom Parkes is back running, Ben Williamson has returned from Covid-19 and both Cristian Montano and Adam Lewis are getting closer to comebacks.

Jackson Longridge has run off the knock that forced him off against St Mirren as Keaghan Jacobs made his return from a 17-month absence.

Jack McMillan and Jaze Kabia (both knee) remain out and player/assistant manager Marvin Bartley serves another two-match ban after falling foul of SFA rules by taking his place in the dugout for the original suspension.

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander declared he would have a similar squad for the trip to West Lothian.

Stephen O’Donnell missed last week’s defeat by Dundee through illness and Kevin van Veen sat out the game with a back problem.

