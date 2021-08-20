Fulham sign Brazilian striker Rodrigo Muniz from Flamengo

Fulham have signed striker Rodrigo Muniz from Brazilian club Flamengo for an undisclosed fee.

Muniz, 20, has signed a five-year deal at Craven Cottage, with the Sky Bet Championship club holding an option to extend by a further year.

“I am pleased about this new challenge,” Muniz told the official Fulham website.

“I’ve always dreamed of playing in Europe, in a league like the Championship, and I’m very motivated to do a great job.

“Fulham is a very important club in England with much history. They presented me with an excellent proposal and a career project that was fundamental in my decision.

“Fulham is a traditional club in England, over 140 years old, and had great players who made their careers in different teams worldwide. It has a sensational structure and a passionate crowd.

“Marco Silva is a great coach, young and with great potential. He likes to work with young athletes, and I know that I will evolve a lot with him daily, together with my team-mates.”

Club owner Tony Khan said: “I’m very happy to welcome Rodrigo Muniz to the Fulham family, he’s an exciting young player with great potential and attributes that make him capable of scoring a variety of goals.

“Rodrigo will strengthen our squad, and there was strong competition against other clubs that were interested in signing him in this window, so I’m delighted that he’s joining us now as we continue working to earn promotion this season.”

Muniz began his career at Desportivo Brasil before joining Flamengo in 2018.