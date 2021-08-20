Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 21st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Hibernian sign Hull forward James Scott on season-long loan

By Press Association
August 20 2021, 9.04pm
James Scott helped Hull to the League One title (Steven Paxton/PA)
James Scott helped Hull to the League One title (Steven Paxton/PA)

Hibernian have signed former Motherwell forward James Scott on loan from Hull.

The versatile attacker has signed a season-long deal and will go into the squad for the cinch Premiership encounter against Dundee on Sunday.

“I’m really happy to bring James to Hibernian for the season,” Hibs head coach Jack Ross said.

“He is a young player with enormous potential, and we believe we can help him achieve that, which in turn means he can deliver for us on the pitch.

“James is able to play anywhere across the front line and I am excited to both welcome him to the club and begin working with him.

“Finally, the support from Ron (Gordon) and the senior management at the club is greatly appreciated as we continue to try and drive forward.”

Scott scored seven goals in 42 appearances for Motherwell before joining Hull in a seven-figure deal in January 2020.

The Scotland Under-21 international suffered an injury in his first training session and did not play until football resumed after the first lockdown.

He has scored four goals in 36 appearances for Hull, most of which have come off the bench, and helped the Tigers to the Sky Bet League One title last season.

The signing comes in the wake of an Achilles injury to Christian Doidge, which is set to keep the Hibs striker out for the rest of 2021.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier