Manchester United’ Andreas Pereira makes Flamengo loan move

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has joined Flamengo on loan for the rest of the season.

Pereira, 25, has made 75 appearances for United, scoring four goals, and is no stranger to loan spells during his time at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian spent two seasons on loan in Spain – at Granada in 2016-17 and at Valencia the following campaign – and had another temporary spell in Italy with Lazio last term.

Pereira returned to United this summer and scored a stunning goal in the pre-season friendly against Brentford.

But United explained Pereira’s departure to his native Brazil, saying: “With so much competition for places at Old Trafford, particularly in the forward positions, the decision was taken for Andreas to join Flamengo this season.

“Everybody at United wishes him well for the campaign ahead.”