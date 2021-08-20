Raith apologise after Dunfermline match is abandoned due to power cut

Raith have apologised after their cinch Championship match at home to Dunfermline was abandoned due to a power cut.

The match at Stark’s Park, which was goalless, was called off after just 15 minutes.

Raith said in a statement: “The club would like to apologise to everyone impacted by the abandonment of tonight’s fixture.

“This was due to an electrical issue which, as of yet, is unresolved.

“Electrical engineers are still looking to identify the root cause of why the power failure affected certain areas of the stadium.

“It was due to this power issue that floodlights, fire alarms, smoke alarms, stand and concourse lighting as well as electrical supply into parts of the ground failed.”

The club said the Police Scotland match commander ruled that the match could not continue for safety reasons.