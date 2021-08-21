Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Malky Mackay wants further additions to Ross County squad before window closes

By Press Association
August 21 2021, 9.03am
Malky Mackay still looking to add to Ross County squad (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Malky Mackay still looking to add to Ross County squad (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Malky Mackay welcomed another new face to Ross County this week but is still looking to further beef up his squad.

Winger Joseph Hungbo signed on a season-long loan from Watford to become County’s 10th summer signing.

The 21-year-old is available for the visit of champions Rangers on Sunday but Mackay is still searching.

The Staggies boss said: “I was delighted to get Joseph in this week.

“I have a good relationship with Watford having been there a number of years.

“He is a young exciting winger that Watford have high hopes for, but it was time for him to get out on loan.

“We looked at a variety, we had five or six plates spinning as far as that was concerned, and when that one came up we decided to go for it.

“He has come up and joined us, he is an exceptional young man and he had his first training session on Friday and looked lively.

“A good addition to the squad, he brings a bit of pace in the wide area which is what we are looking for.

“So it is another addition and we will continue to keep looking over the next 10 days before the window closes.

“We are certainly looking to bring in at least another couple.

“We have to make sure we have enough squad to actually see us through to the end of December.

“We had 15 losses of personnel and having youngsters on the bench was something we had to cope with that first few weeks, but we have to make sure we try to make the squad as robust as possible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier