James Scott keen to get on the goal trail as he eyes Hibernian debut at Dundee

James Scott is looking to get on the goal trail at Hibernian as he hopes to make his debut at Dundee on Sunday.

The former Motherwell attacker signed a season-long loan deal from Hull on Friday and goes into Jack Ross’ squad for the cinch Premiership encounter at Dens.

Scott’s signing comes in the wake of an Achilles injury to Christian Doidge, which is set to keep the Easter Road striker out for the rest of the year.

The Scotland Under-21s player told HibsTV: “I can’t wait to be involved at Dundee and hopefully it goes well and we get a win.

“I hope Christian gets better and comes back a lot fitter but for me, I want to just crack on and play as many games as I can and help this team out.

“I can bring a lot. I am very comfortable with both feet, I like to get involved in the game but it is playing games every week and mentally that gets your confidence up.

“It is a great bunch and with the players and the coaching staff behind me, I think I can bring a lot of goals.

“Obviously we want to finish as high up as we can but for me, it is obviously getting back to playing every week and scoring as many goals as I can.”

Ross looks forward to the backing of a vociferous travelling support on Tayside, following their encouragement during the 3-2 win in their last away league game against Motherwell at Fir Park.

He said: “That opportunity we had at Fir Park to celebrate a victory was important.

“It means a lot and we want to make sure we have that again on Sunday.

“I really enjoyed them at Fir Park, they helped us enormously through the challenging periods of that game and we will need them on Sunday because the game won’t just go our way.

“You have to respond to adversity within periods of the game and supporters play a huge part in that.”