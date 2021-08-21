Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Celtic swoop for Croatia defender Josip Juranovic

By Press Association
August 21 2021, 1.52pm
Croatia’s Josip Juranovic (right) signs for Celtic (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Croatia defender Josip Juranovic has agreed a five-year deal with Celtic.

The Parkhead club announced they had reached an agreement with Legia Warsaw for the transfer of the 26-year-old right-back, subject to the satisfaction of usual conditions and international clearance.

Juranovic will be the eighth new signing to join Ange Postecoglou’s first team squad in the current window, following Osaze Urhoghide, Liam Shaw, Liel Abada, Joe Hart, James McCarthy,  Carl Starfelt and Kyogo Furuhashi.

Postecoglou told the club’s official website: “We are absolutely delighted to be bringing Josip to the club and we are sure he will be a great addition to the squad.

“As I have said before, everyone at the club has been working hard to add to our squad and we have made good progress.

“I am really pleased to bring Josip in to support the rest of the boys.

“We have so many challenges ahead of us and Josip will add important quality and depth.

“I am really looking forward to working with him.”

Juranovic is due to join up with his new team-mates at Celtic early next week.

