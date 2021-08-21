Celtic swoop for Croatia defender Josip Juranovic

Croatia defender Josip Juranovic has agreed a five-year deal with Celtic.

The Parkhead club announced they had reached an agreement with Legia Warsaw for the transfer of the 26-year-old right-back, subject to the satisfaction of usual conditions and international clearance.

Juranovic will be the eighth new signing to join Ange Postecoglou’s first team squad in the current window, following Osaze Urhoghide, Liam Shaw, Liel Abada, Joe Hart, James McCarthy, Carl Starfelt and Kyogo Furuhashi.

Postecoglou told the club’s official website: “We are absolutely delighted to be bringing Josip to the club and we are sure he will be a great addition to the squad.

“As I have said before, everyone at the club has been working hard to add to our squad and we have made good progress.

“I am really pleased to bring Josip in to support the rest of the boys.

“We have so many challenges ahead of us and Josip will add important quality and depth.

“I am really looking forward to working with him.”

Juranovic is due to join up with his new team-mates at Celtic early next week.