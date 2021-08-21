Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 21st 2021
Rotherham pay for missed penalty as neighbours Sheffield Wednesday win again

By Press Association
August 21 2021, 3.25pm
Lee Gregory celebrates Sheffield Wednesday’s second goal at Rotherham (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Sheffield Wednesday made it three wins in a row with a 2-0 win at neighbours Rotherham in Sky Bet League One.

Wednesday needed a penalty save from Bailey Peacock-Farrell to preserve their run of five successive clean sheets before second-half strikes from Florian Kamberi and Lee Gregory.

Kamberi wasted the first opening of the game as he scooped over after Callum Paterson had wriggled into the box down the right.

Rotherham were certainly the team threatening the most before the break but they failed to create a clear-cut chance, until they were given one in first-half added time.

Paterson was adjudged to have fouled Joshua Kayode just inside the area. However, Peacock-Farrell guessed the right way to superbly tip away substitute Kieran Sadlier’s penalty.

The Owls were celebrating in the 50th minute when Paterson cleverly slipped the offside trap and squared for Kamberi to fire in.

The visitors sealed the points in the 77th minute when goalkeeper Viktor Johansson made a mess of saving a weak shot by substitute Dennis Adeniran and Gregory was on hand to poke the ball in.

