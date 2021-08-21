Rotherham pay for missed penalty as neighbours Sheffield Wednesday win again

Sheffield Wednesday made it three wins in a row with a 2-0 win at neighbours Rotherham in Sky Bet League One.

Wednesday needed a penalty save from Bailey Peacock-Farrell to preserve their run of five successive clean sheets before second-half strikes from Florian Kamberi and Lee Gregory.

Kamberi wasted the first opening of the game as he scooped over after Callum Paterson had wriggled into the box down the right.

Rotherham were certainly the team threatening the most before the break but they failed to create a clear-cut chance, until they were given one in first-half added time.

Paterson was adjudged to have fouled Joshua Kayode just inside the area. However, Peacock-Farrell guessed the right way to superbly tip away substitute Kieran Sadlier’s penalty.

The Owls were celebrating in the 50th minute when Paterson cleverly slipped the offside trap and squared for Kamberi to fire in.

The visitors sealed the points in the 77th minute when goalkeeper Viktor Johansson made a mess of saving a weak shot by substitute Dennis Adeniran and Gregory was on hand to poke the ball in.