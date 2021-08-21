Kane Smith on target as Boreham Wood win at Weymouth

First-half goals from Kane Smith and Tyrone Marsh gave Boreham Wood a 2-0 win at Weymouth.

Smith fired them ahead after nine minutes with a fine strike from outside the area into the top right-hand corner.

The visitors doubled their lead five minutes before half-time when Marsh raced through on goal and lifted the ball over Terras keeper Ross Fitzsimons.

Marsh could have added a third after the interval but he nodded a cross from Jacob Mendy narrowly wide, while Scott Boden hit the crossbar with a late header.

Weymouth’s best chance fell to Bradley Ash, who was unable to convert the rebound from Josh McQuoid’s deflected shot.