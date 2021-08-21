Freddie Sears and Noah Chilvers on target as Colchester see off sorry Oldham

Two early goals proved enough for Colchester as they hung on for a narrow 2-1 League Two win at rock-bottom Oldham.

The U’s celebrated after sealing their first victory of the season, but for Oldham, they remain at the foot of the table without a point from their opening four matches.

Colchester were two up after only 12 minutes at Boundary Park.

Freddie Sears slotted home a penalty after Brendan Wiredu had been bundled over by Davis Keillor-Dunn.

Noah Chilvers then drilled home an angled strike from 20 yards after pouncing on a loose ball.

Keillor-Dunn almost halved the deficit when he was thwarted by a smart save from Shamal George.

The U’s goalkeeper then denied the onrushing Hallam Hope, with Keillor-Dunn firing the rebound woefully over the crossbar.

Hope saw a well-struck effort blocked after the restart, while – at the other end – Alan Judge swivelled before firing the ball over from 18 yards.

With 17 minutes left, the home side struck when Dylan Bahamboula volleyed home neatly after being teed up by substitute Harry Vaughan.

Cameron Coxe missed a couple of late chances for Colchester as the visitors held on for maximum points.