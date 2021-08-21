Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Freddie Sears and Noah Chilvers on target as Colchester see off sorry Oldham

By Press Association
August 21 2021, 5.03pm
Noah Chilvers netted Colchester’s second goal (John Walton/PA)
Two early goals proved enough for Colchester as they hung on for a narrow 2-1 League Two win at rock-bottom Oldham.

The U’s celebrated after sealing their first victory of the season, but for Oldham, they remain at the foot of the table without a point from their opening four matches.

Colchester were two up after only 12 minutes at Boundary Park.

Freddie Sears slotted home a penalty after Brendan Wiredu had been bundled over by Davis Keillor-Dunn.

Noah Chilvers then drilled home an angled strike from 20 yards after pouncing on a loose ball.

Keillor-Dunn almost halved the deficit when he was thwarted by a smart save from Shamal George.

The U’s goalkeeper then denied the onrushing Hallam Hope, with Keillor-Dunn firing the rebound woefully over the crossbar.

Hope saw a well-struck effort blocked after the restart, while – at the other end – Alan Judge swivelled before firing the ball over from 18 yards.

With 17 minutes left, the home side struck when Dylan Bahamboula volleyed home neatly after being teed up by substitute Harry Vaughan.

Cameron Coxe missed a couple of late chances for Colchester as the visitors held on for maximum points.

