Jack Payne effort enough as Swindon leave Salford with narrow victory

Salford’s winless start to the League Two season continued as Jack Payne’s second-half goal saw Swindon leave Moor Lane as 1-0 winners.

The Ammies started promisingly but Robins’ goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott was in inspired form, thwarting Ian Henderson in a one-on-one situation and Conor McAleny with a low effort early on.

Ben Garner’s side threatened to snatch the advantage with Tyreece Simpson nearly capitalising on Tom King’s indecisiveness, but the forward’s intuitive lob dropped wide of the target.

Henderson and McAleny were again frustrated by Wollacott before the interval, with the stopper producing an impressive instinctive stop to deny the former from point-blank range.

Salford’s sloppiness in front of goal was punished after the restart, with the visitors teeing up Payne to emphatically finish into the bottom corner.

When Henderson finally managed to better Wollacott and poke an effort into the Swindon net, his celebrations were cut short having strayed marginally offside.

A frustrated Gary Bowyer was booked for shoving Jonny Williams late on as Salford were resigned to a fourth league outing without a win.