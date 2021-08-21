Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Jack Payne effort enough as Swindon leave Salford with narrow victory

By Press Association
August 21 2021, 5.09pm
Jack Payne scored Swindon’s opener (Tess Derry/PA)
Salford’s winless start to the League Two season continued as Jack Payne’s second-half goal saw Swindon leave Moor Lane as 1-0 winners.

The Ammies started promisingly but Robins’ goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott was in inspired form, thwarting Ian Henderson in a one-on-one situation and Conor McAleny with a low effort early on.

Ben Garner’s side threatened to snatch the advantage with Tyreece Simpson nearly capitalising on Tom King’s indecisiveness, but the forward’s intuitive lob dropped wide of the target.

Henderson and McAleny were again frustrated by Wollacott before the interval, with the stopper producing an impressive instinctive stop to deny the former from point-blank range.

Salford’s sloppiness in front of goal was punished after the restart, with the visitors teeing up Payne to emphatically finish into the bottom corner.

When Henderson finally managed to better Wollacott and poke an effort into the Swindon net, his celebrations were cut short having strayed marginally offside.

A frustrated Gary Bowyer was booked for shoving Jonny Williams late on as Salford were resigned to a fourth league outing without a win.

