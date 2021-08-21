Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 21st 2021
Sport

Late drama at Bramall Lane as Levi Colwill goal sees Huddersfield sink Blades

By Press Association
August 21 2021, 5.15pm Updated: August 21 2021, 6.09pm
Levi Colwill (left) and Sorba Thomas savour the win at Bramall Lane (Mark Kerton/PA)
Huddersfield recorded a dramatic 2-1 win at Sheffield United following a goal from Levi Colwill, after Billy Sharp looked to have rescued a point for the hosts earlier in added time.

Josh Koroma gave Huddersfield the lead midway through the second half at Bramall Lane before late goals from Sharp and Colwill made it a thrilling finish to the Sky Bet Championship contest.

Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic made five changes following the 4-0 midweek thumping at West Brom, calling up Wes Foderingham, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Ben Davies, who were all making their league debut for the Blades. Oli McBurnie and Rhian Brewster were also recalled.

Huddersfield made a lively start to the game with Sorba Thomas posing a threat down the left-hand side.

The promising start made by the visitors silenced the home crowd, who were looking for an improvement after previously seeing three winless games.

McBurnie got on the end of a cross from Chris Basham as United started to grow into the game, but the striker’s header went wide.

Davies then tried a shot from distance which cleared the bar, then
Brewster fired in a low shot which goalkeeper Lee Nicholls gathered as McBurnie waited to pounce.

McBurnie was involved again shortly before the break when he tried an overhead kick, forcing Nicholls to get down low to his right and turn the ball wide of the post.

There was a double substitution for Huddersfield around the hour-mark with Fraizer Campbell and Harry Toffolo replacing Danny Ward and Scott High.

Koroma dispossessed Sander Berge and tried a shot for the visitors, which lacked power and direction.

Campbell threatened on the edge of the area, but Norrington-Davies was alert to the danger and snuffed out the danger.

Jokanovic made a change in attack with Sharp coming on in place of Brewster.

Koroma broke the deadlock in the 75th minute, firing into the net at the second attempt after his first effort was kept out by Foderingham.

Further changes for the hosts saw Norrington-Davies and John Fleck make way for Ben Osborn and David McGoldrick.

Sharp had a chance to level in the 83rd when he fired in a volley from inside the area – but it was straight at Nicholls, who saved comfortably.

Sharp appeared to have rescued the hosts in stoppage time, scoring from close range after a lay off from McGoldrick.

However, hesitant defending from the home side saw Colwill tap in from Toffolo’s low cross to win the contest for Huddersfield.

It means Jokanovic remains without a league win after the first four games of the season.

