Shayden Morris grabs last-gasp winner as Fleetwood edge out Cheltenham

Shayden Morris struck a last-gasp winner to earn Fleetwood a 3-2 win at home to Cheltenham amid a frantic finish at Highbury.

The Cod Army looked on course for their first win of the season when Darnell Johnson made it 2-1 with 10 minutes to go, only for Alfie May to level three minutes from time.

Bit Morris struck in the 90th minute to finally settle the contest.

Cheltenham had scored first, after just eight minutes, when Callum Wright found the corner of the net following a fine team move and a neat through-ball by Andy Williams.

But Fleetwood went in at the break level thanks to Tom Clarke’s header shortly after the half-hour mark. Timing his burst into the box perfectly he rose highest to meet Danny Andrew’s corner and bury his finish.

Three Fleetwood chances came and went in quick succession early in the second half.

Goalkeeper Scott Flinders denied Morris and Harrison Biggins with good reaction saves and was then relieved to see Johnson’s towering header from another Andrew corner crash against the crossbar.

But when the Robins failed to clear a corner, Johnson did not pass up the chance to fire in.

May appeared to have silenced the home crowd with his goal but, after substitute Callum Morton was felled in the box, Morris was able to pounce on the loose ball and knock in Fleetwood’s winner.