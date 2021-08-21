Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Shayden Morris grabs last-gasp winner as Fleetwood edge out Cheltenham

By Press Association
August 21 2021, 5.16pm
Shayden Morris (right), in action against Leeds, scored the winner for Fleetwood (Richard Sellers/PA).
Shayden Morris struck a last-gasp winner to earn Fleetwood a 3-2 win at home to Cheltenham amid a frantic finish at Highbury.

The Cod Army looked on course for their first win of the season when Darnell Johnson made it 2-1 with 10 minutes to go, only for Alfie May to level three minutes from time.

Bit Morris struck in the 90th minute to finally settle the contest.

Cheltenham had scored first, after just eight minutes, when Callum Wright found the corner of the net following a fine team move and a neat through-ball by Andy Williams.

But Fleetwood went in at the break level thanks to Tom Clarke’s header shortly after the half-hour mark. Timing his burst into the box perfectly he rose highest to meet Danny Andrew’s corner and bury his finish.

Three Fleetwood chances came and went in quick succession early in the second half.

Goalkeeper Scott Flinders denied Morris and Harrison Biggins with good reaction saves and was then relieved to see Johnson’s towering header from another Andrew corner crash against the crossbar.

But when the Robins failed to clear a corner, Johnson did not pass up the chance to fire in.

May appeared to have silenced the home crowd with his goal but, after substitute Callum Morton was felled in the box, Morris was able to pounce on the loose ball and knock in Fleetwood’s winner.

