Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 21st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Carl Winchester goal gets Sunderland back on track with win over AFC Wimbledon

By Press Association
August 21 2021, 5.18pm
Carl Winchester was on target for Sunderland (Richard Sellers/PA)
Carl Winchester was on target for Sunderland (Richard Sellers/PA)

Sunderland bounced back from their midweek defeat at Burton as Carl Winchester’s second-half strike secured a 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon in League One.

Winchester struck in the 64th minute to secure the hosts a fourth win in five games in all competitions this season.

Lee Johnson handed a first start to summer signing Alex Pritchard, but it was midway through the first half before the Black Cats seriously threatened Nik Tzanev.

Lynden Gooch cut in from the right but his low shot was straight at the AFC Wimbledon goalkeeper, who made a routine save.

Dan Neil failed to find the target as he met Gooch’s cross at the back post shortly before half-time, while the Dons’ best first-half moment came to nothing when Ethan Chislett curled a low shot wide of the target.

Sunderland went close at the start of the second half, but Tzanev clawed away Ross Stewart’s low shot.

Tzanev also saved from Elliot Embleton after the break, but the New Zealander was powerless to prevent Winchester breaking the deadlock.

Picking up a loose ball midway inside the Wimbledon half, the full-back tried his luck from 30 yards, and after taking a hefty deflection as it passed through a host of bodies, the ball nestled in the bottom corner.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier