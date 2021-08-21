Sport Max Kretzschmar double seals victory for Woking over Wealdstone By Press Association August 21 2021, 5.18pm Max Kretzschmar scored twice as Woking won 2-1 at Wealdstone (Andrew Matthews/PA) Max Kretzschmar scored twice as Woking claimed a 2-1 opening-day win at Wealdstone in the Vanarama National League. Woking were in cruise control after Kretzschmar had scored twice in four minutes midway through the first half. The former Wycombe striker headed home Inih Effiong’s 20th-minute cross to gave the Cardinals the lead. Kretzschmar soon doubled Woking’s advantage by heading Kyran Lofthouse’s cross into the bottom corner of George Wickens’ net. Josh Umerah reduced the arrears with a 69th-minute header, but Wealdstone could not find an equaliser despite applying fierce late pressure on the visitors’ goal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Ruben Rodrigues at the double as Magpies fly high on day one Shrimpers start National League campaign with a win at 10-man King’s Lynn Paris St Germain continue winning start with hard-fought victory at Brest In-form Kyogo Furuhashi helps Celtic to first-leg victory over AZ Alkmaar