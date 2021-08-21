Late Joe Sbarra strike earns Solihull point against Wrexham

Wrexham were denied a winning start in the National League after Joe Sbarra’s stoppage-time strike rescued a 2-2 draw for Solihull Moors.

Hopes are high the Dragons can challenge for automatic promotion following the takeover by Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds earlier this year.

Phil Parkinson’s new-look side, which included sensational summer signing Paul Mullin, looked destined for all three points until they were denied late on.

Sbarra’s superb 25-yard strike put the hosts ahead but quick-fire goals from Mullin and David Jones turned the game on its head.

Marcus Dewhurst, on his Moors debut, brought down Mullin and the big-money signing, who scored 34 goals last season as Cambridge won promotion from League Two, picked himself up to open his account for Wrexham from the penalty spot after 26 minutes.

Jones then put Parkinson’s team in front with a screamer from the edge of the penalty area before the half-hour.

Dewhurst twice denied Mullin further goals in the second half before Solihull had a good late chance to snatch an equaliser but Kyle Hudlin’s low shot was straight at goalkeeper Christian Dibble.

It looked like Moors’ chance had gone but Sbarra poked the ball home for his second goal of the game deep into seven minutes of added-on time after Wrexham failed to clear a corner.