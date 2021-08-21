Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 21st 2021
Sport

Matt Godden nets last-gasp winner as Coventry complete comeback against Reading

By Press Association
August 21 2021, 5.22pm
Matt Godden (centre, right) netted a late winner for Coventry (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Matt Godden (centre, right) netted a late winner for Coventry (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Matt Godden’s strike in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage-time sent the Coventry Building Society Arena into raptures as Coventry earned a last-gasp 2-1 Championship comeback victory over Reading.

Jamie Allen had levelled things seconds after coming on to cancel out John Swift’s 40th-minute penalty after he himself had been fouled by Fankaty Dabo.

It was fellow substitute Godden who wrapped up the three points for the home side deep into stoppage time, breaking Reading’s resistance to earn a second home win of the season.

The two sides endured contrasting fortunes in midweek and it was the home side who used their win against Blackpool to make the better start, Viktor Gyokeres heading into the arms of Reading stopper Rafael from Ian Maatsen’s cross inside five minutes.

Sweden international Gyokeres almost put the Sky Blues a goal ahead once again after 16 minutes.

The former Brighton man wriggled past a swarm of Reading defenders and saw his first effort blocked, but his looping second effort evaded Rafael and rebounded off the upright.

Callum O’Hare was next to try his luck, stinging the palms of the Brazil goalkeeper before forcing the 31-year-old to complete a smart double save on the follow-up.

Mark Robins’ side had done all but score in the first half and their hard work was to be undone when Dabo clumsily bundled Swift over in the penalty area as he tried to latch onto George Pușcaș’ through ball.

The former Chelsea man dusted himself down to give the Royals the lead against the run of play and send the visitors in happier at the break.

The hosts piled the pressure on once again after half-time as Gustavo Hamer fired an early warning shot to the left of Rafael’s goal before Maatsen sent his shot high into the stand.

O’Hare also saw his shot deflected narrowly over for a corner before midfielder Allen was introduced in the 61st minute.

Allen, who was dropped from Tuesday’s starting XI, made Coventry’s pressure pay instantly when his rasping left-footed drive from the edge of the box gave the hosts their deserved equaliser.

With the home supporters in full voice, Coventry went in search of what would have been a winner.

Gyokeres’ ongoing battle with Rafael continued well into the second half with the stopper acrobatically turning the striker’s header over the crossbar.

While Maatsen remained a threat down the left-hand side and substitute Godden forced a good block from the Reading defence.

But it was the latter who had the final say in the contest, finding himself on the left-hand side of the box and calmly sliding the ball home to give the hosts a dramatic last-gasp victory.

[[title]]

[[text]]

