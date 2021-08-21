Alex Pattison’s brace earns Harrogate victory

Alex Pattison made it three goals from two games for his new club Harrogate as his brace secured a 2-1 triumph over Barrow.

Pattison helped Town maintain their 100 per cent start to the League Two season, having failed to net in any of his previous 67 games at Football League level for Wycombe, Yeovil and Middlesbrough.

Former Carlisle striker Offrande Zanzala had earlier given the visitors a 17th-minute lead when he stretched out a leg to meet Patrick Brough’s left-wing cross four yards from goal after Josh Gordon had won the ball in the final third.

But Pattison levelled on the hour when Luke Armstrong pulled the ball back from the right byline and his deflected, edge-of-the-box effort looped high into the air before dropping under the crossbar of Paul Farman, who could only fumble the ball over his line.

The 23-year-old midfielder then settled matters in the 81st minute when he burst through the right channel after exchanging passes with George Thomson and beat Farman with a low 10-yard shot.