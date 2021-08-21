Eoin Doyle marks milestone match with winning goal for Bolton

Striker Eoin Doyle marked his 50th appearance for the club with a 63rd-minute winner as Bolton defeated previously unbeaten Oxford 2-1 in Sky Bet League One.

The prolific Irishman headed home Josh Sheehan’s corner to give Ian Evatt’s Wanderers back-to-back wins after their midweek success at Lincoln.

Doyle’s second goal of the season came against the run of play. Oxford dominated after half-time looking to regain a lead given to them by Matty Taylor after 11 minutes.

Former Barrow favourite Joel Dixon was regularly in action as Bolton battled to keep out Karl Robinson’s side for a second time.

Taylor’s first goal of the new campaign was hotly disputed by the Trotters who believed the forward’s first touch to take the ball away from Dixon came via his hand.

Bolton eventually levelled after 45 minutes. Oxford’s defence backed off and former West Ham prospect Dapo Afolayan curled in a low right-footed shot from 20 yards for his second goal in three games.

Doyle chipped narrowly wide for 3-1 while Gavin Whyte’s snatched left-footed effort cost Oxford a stoppage-time draw.