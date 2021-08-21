Vadaine Oliver on the spot as Gillingham overcome Morecambe

Vadaine Oliver’s penalty 11 minutes from time fired Gillingham to their first league victory of the season in a 2-1 defeat of Morecambe.

The Gills opened the scoring after just four minutes when summer signing Mustapha Carayol spectacularly found the top corner from 25 yards after Ben Reeves teed him up from a short free-kick.

Shrimps striker Cole Stockton levelled after 25 minutes with a solo effort that saw him take on three defenders before shooting through the hands of Gills goalkeeper Jamie Cumming.

Morecambe came close to taking the lead after half-time when Sam Lavelle’s near-post header hit the side-netting.

Substitute Wes McDonald then blazed over after finding space in the Gillingham box.

Captain Kyle Dempsey had a header blocked and Danny Lloyd’s low effort was parried by Morecambe goalkeeper Jokull Andresson as the hosts began to take control.

Former Morecambe striker Oliver won the game for the Gills late on as he sent Andresson the wrong way with his penalty, awarded by referee Tom Nield after Lloyd was tripped by Anthony O’Connor.