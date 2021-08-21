Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Andy Cook returns to haunt Mansfield with late Bradford winner

By Press Association
August 21 2021, 5.28pm
Andy Cook scored a late winner against his former club (Danny Lawson/PA)
Former Mansfield striker Andy Cook grabbed a late winner at his old club as Bradford edged home 3-2 in a see-saw thriller between two previously unbeaten sides.

A tight first half saw the Stags have the edge and they were unlucky to find themselves behind to Bradford’s first real threat on goal after 19 minutes.

Callum Cooke sent over a right-wing corner and Paudie O’Connor was unchallenged to bury a far-post header.

But Mansfield continued to probe and were finally level in the 37th minute when Ollie Clarke crossed from the left byline and Oli Hawkins was there to send a header high into the right of the net.

Mansfield roared ahead after 52 minutes when Stephen Quinn sent Rhys Oates to the left byline and his pull-back was expertly volleyed into the bottom-right corner by Hawkins.

City were level nine minutes later as Cooke attacked the home box and set up Charles Vernam to his left, who tucked home an unstoppable finish across goalkeeper Nathan Bishop.

With four minutes to go Richard O’Donnell did well to keep out a far-post Elliott Hewitt header from Stephen McLaughlin’s cross.

And within a minute Bradford stole it as Bishop saved a low Vernam effort but was helpless as Cook tucked away the loose ball.

