Arbroath battle back to end Partick Thistle’s unbeaten start

By Press Association
August 21 2021, 5.30pm
Michael McKenna scored twice for the Lichties (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Michael McKenna scored twice as Arbroath ended Partick Thistle’s unbeaten start after coming from behind to pick up their first cinch Championship win of the new season with a 3-1 victory.

There was a delayed kick-off at Gayfield Park because the visitors had been caught up in traffic on the way to the ground.

The Jags, though, soon settled and went ahead in the 33rd minute through an own goal from Arbroath defender Colin Hamilton after Kyle Turner’s shot had been saved.

Arbroath were level on the stroke of half-time when McKenna scored from a free-kick, which Thistle keeper Harry Stone got a touch on as it went in off the post.

Hamilton had the ball in the net again early in the second half, but Zak Rudden’s header was ruled out for a foul in the build-up.

The Lichties took the lead in the 54th minute when Joel Nouble weaved into the box and his cross was headed in by McKenna and Nicky Low added another four minutes later after a mistake from Jags keeper Stone.

During stoppage time, Thistle striker Brian Graham turned in Turner’s pass, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

