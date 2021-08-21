Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Harry Smith strike earns Leyton Orient a point at Carlisle

By Press Association
August 21 2021, 5.32pm
Harry Smith rescued a point for Leyton Orient (MIke Egerton/PA)
Harry Smith’s first Leyton Orient goal secured the O’s a 1-1 draw away at Carlisle.

Both sides maintained their unbeaten starts to the League Two season with a battling draw at Brunton Park.

Both teams pushed for a late winner but were forced to settle for a point.

Tristan Abrahams fired the hosts ahead from the penalty spot in the ninth minute.

Omar Beckles handled in the box and the striker stepped up to fire the spot-kick into the top corner to give Chris Beech’s side the lead.

Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux did well to keep out Abrahams’ effort from an acute angle later in the half.

Both sides squandered chances in the second half before Orient struck next with 16 minutes to go.

Smith waited for goalkeeper Magnus Norman to close him down before calmly chipping the ball over him to equalise.

It the was visitors who looked most likely to nick a late winner as Norman beat away Theo Archibald’s effort, but it remained level.

