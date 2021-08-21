Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Ipswich remain winless as MK Dons claim battling point

By Press Association
August 21 2021, 5.33pm
Ipswich manager Paul Cook has yet to see his side win in League One this season (Joe Giddens/PA)
Ipswich manager Paul Cook has yet to see his side win in League One this season (Joe Giddens/PA)

Ipswich are still waiting to record their first win of the season after MK Dons twice came from behind to snatch a well-earned point in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Striker Macauley Bonne netted twice for the Tractor Boys but the Dons hit back each time through Scott Twine and then Matt O’Riley and, with the last kick of the game, substitute Josh Martin rattled the bar for the visitors.

Bonne, on loan from QPR, opened the scoring with a spectacular strike in the 16th minute, controlling Kane Vincent-Young’s long-distance pass and lashing into the roof of the net.

Both sides had scoring chances, the best of which fell to visiting striker Troy Parrott, before the Dons levelled in the 58th minute through Twine, who was fouled by Luke Woolfenden and sent the resulting free-kick past goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky from 25 yards.

Bonne restored Town’s lead in the 72nd minute, turning the ball into the net from Scott Fraser’s cross, but the visitors equalised three minutes later when O’Riley dispossessed home skipper Lee Evans and ran on to slide the ball past the keeper.

