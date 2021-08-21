Ipswich remain winless as MK Dons claim battling point

Ipswich are still waiting to record their first win of the season after MK Dons twice came from behind to snatch a well-earned point in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Striker Macauley Bonne netted twice for the Tractor Boys but the Dons hit back each time through Scott Twine and then Matt O’Riley and, with the last kick of the game, substitute Josh Martin rattled the bar for the visitors.

Bonne, on loan from QPR, opened the scoring with a spectacular strike in the 16th minute, controlling Kane Vincent-Young’s long-distance pass and lashing into the roof of the net.

Both sides had scoring chances, the best of which fell to visiting striker Troy Parrott, before the Dons levelled in the 58th minute through Twine, who was fouled by Luke Woolfenden and sent the resulting free-kick past goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky from 25 yards.

Bonne restored Town’s lead in the 72nd minute, turning the ball into the net from Scott Fraser’s cross, but the visitors equalised three minutes later when O’Riley dispossessed home skipper Lee Evans and ran on to slide the ball past the keeper.