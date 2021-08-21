Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Scunthorpe held to draw by Sutton as wait for win goes on

By Press Association
August 21 2021, 5.35pm
Jake Scrimshaw scored for Scunthorpe (Tim Markland/PA)
The wait for a first Sky Bet League Two victory of the season for both Scunthorpe and Sutton goes on after the pair drew 1-1 at the Sands Venue Stadium.

For much of the second half, a well-taken goal from debutant Jake Scrimshaw looked like proving to be the winner for the Iron, although an equaliser from Donovan Wilson six minutes from time deservedly earned Sutton a share of the spoils.

In a game of few clear-cut chances at either end, Scunthorpe looked the brighter of the two teams, though the visitors packed more of a goal threat.

Home goalkeeper Rory Watson denied Omar Bugiel with his legs and saved low to his right to keep out Wilson in the first half, with Lewis Thompson seeing a powerful strike blocked by a resolute Sutton defence.

Six minutes after the break, Scrimshaw – only drafted into the starting line-up because of an injury to Harry Bunn during the warm-up, 24 hours after joining on loan from Bournemouth – finished well with an overhead kick from inside the six-yard box after a header from Thompson had been tipped onto the bar.

Having weathered a nervy few minutes after conceding, Sutton pressed for an equaliser and were rewarded in the 84th minute when substitute Enzio Boldewijn beat his man down the left, crossed and Wilson converted.

In stoppage time, the visitors twice went close to snatching a winner, with Wilson firing over and Craig Eastmond scuffing agonisingly wide.

