Inverness beat Ayr to maintain winning start to league campaign

Inverness maintained their 100 per cent record in the cinch Championship with a 1-0 home victory over Ayr.

The game’s decisive moment came after 54 minutes as Manny Duku’s cross was deflected into his own net by Ayr defender Sean McGinty.

Ayr were depleted by several positive coronavirus cases and had to soak up early pressure at Caledonian Stadium.

Shane Sutherland and Robbie Deas sent openings wide as Inverness pressed.

Jordan Houston went close for Ayr with a shot that flashed across goal and Mark McKenzie almost diverted home.

Joe Chalmers’ second-half effort also just fell wide of a post, but Inverness held on to claim a third straight league win.