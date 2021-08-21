Sport Kyle Jacobs scores at both ends as Queen of the South edge out Morton By Press Association August 21 2021, 5.37pm Kyle Jacobs scored an own goal against his former club (Jeff Holmes/PA) Kyle Jacobs scored at both ends in Morton’s 3-2 home defeat to Queen of the South. Ally Roy’s close-range finish put the visitors in front but Jacobs quickly equalised against his former club just after the half-hour mark following a Reece Lyon corner. Jacobs went from hero to villain early in the second half with his own goal and Morton had a mountain to climb after 71 minutes when Ruben Soares-Junior struck to give Queens a two-goal cushion. An own goal by Solomon Brynn saw that lead whittled away to a single goal, but Allan Johnston’s team held on for their first league win of the season. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Substitute Lewis McGrattan rescues point for Morton against Dunfermline Dundee’s Christie Elliott: There’s a buzz around Dens for massive games to come with victory at Queen of the South first on the agenda Queen of the South 1-3 Dundee: Sow hat-trick earns Dee Boxing Day victory in Dumfries