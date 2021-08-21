Sport Dagenham stun Stockport to begin season in style By Press Association August 21 2021, 5.38pm John Rooney was on target for Stockport in their opening-day defeat (Clive Brunskill/PA) Dagenham made a flying start to the National League season with an impressive 3-1 win at Stockport. County, who went close to promotion last term before defeat in the play-offs, went ahead after nine minutes when John Rooney turned home a low cross into the box. Home goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe made a fine save to deny Paul McCallum as the Daggers looked for an equalising goal before half time. It arrived after 40 minutes when Will Wright curled a lovely free-kick into the top corner. Quick-fire goals from Josh Walker and Matt Robinson before the hour mark then turned the game in the Daggers’ favour. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Danny Rowe and Kabongo Tshimanga fire Chesterfield to victory at Aldershot Michael Nottingham goal earns Accrington win at 10-man Crewe Superb Danny Ings goal helps Aston Villa to victory over Newcastle Late Joe Sbarra strike earns Solihull point against Wrexham