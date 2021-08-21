Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 21st 2021 Show Links
Sport

Ryan Hardie brace for Plymouth leaves Shrewsbury without a win or goal

By Press Association
August 21 2021, 5.39pm
Ryan Hardie scored twice for Plymouth at Shrewsbury (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Ryan Hardie scored twice for Plymouth at Shrewsbury (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Shrewsbury are still waiting for their first win and goal after they were beaten 3-0 by Plymouth.

Ryan Hardie’s brace either side of the break and a Luke Jephcott strike made it four defeats on the bounce for the Shrews and gave the Pilgrims their second win of the campaign.

Striker Sam Cosgrove went close to a home debut goal in the opening 15 minutes, with Shrews much the better side early on.

However, they fell behind for a fifth straight game after 24 minutes as Hardie finished off a neat move to curl the ball beyond Marko Marosi.

Five minutes into the second half it got worse as Hardie squared for Jephcott, who was able to calmly slot the ball home.

Then 25 minutes from time it was three as Plymouth broke with Hardie chipping Marosi to notch his second of the afternoon.

Luke Leahy hit the bar late on for the Shrews but they failed to create any real openings and slipped to another defeat.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier