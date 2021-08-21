Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

Jamie Barjonas bags opener as Kelty Hearts conquer Edinburgh City

By Press Association
August 21 2021, 5.40pm
Jamie Barjonas was on target for Kelty Hearts (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Kelty Hearts maintained their unbeaten start to life in cinch League Two with a 1-0 win over Edinburgh City.

Midfielder Jamie Barjonas made the breakthrough in the 54th minute, which proved enough for all three points.

Annan moved second after Iain Anderson’s goal in first-half stoppage time gave them a 1-0 win at Albion, which was a third straight victory.

The hosts, though, missed a penalty in the 55th minute when Declan Byrne fired wide.

Forfar remain unbeaten in third place after a 1-1 draw at Elgin.

Stefan McCluskey put the Loons in front in the 20th minute, but Conor O’Keefe equalised two minutes into the second half.

Stranraer still sit bottom after losing 3-0 at home to Stirling, who are fourth.

Dylan Mackin (39) and Ray Grant (41) were on target late in the first half, with Ross McGeachie heading in a third for Stirling in the 67th minute.

Stenhousemuir drew 1-1 at home against Cowdenbeath, who finished with 10 men.

Darren Christie put the Warriors in front midway through the second half, but Kris Renton equalised with 14 minutes left.

The Blue Brazil saw defender Ross Clarke sent off for a second caution during stoppage time.

